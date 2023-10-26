Evaluating the Ups and Downs of CEA Industries Inc’s (CEAD) Stock

The stock of CEA Industries Inc (CEAD) has gone down by -11.70% for the week, with a -26.90% drop in the past month and a -28.92% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.72% for CEAD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.54% for CEAD’s stock, with a -30.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.82. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The public float for CEAD is 7.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CEAD on October 26, 2023 was 33.19K shares.

CEAD) stock’s latest price update

CEA Industries Inc (NASDAQ: CEAD)’s stock price has decreased by -11.48 compared to its previous closing price of 0.64. However, the company has seen a -11.70% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-14 that CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD ) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 14, 2023 4:15 PM ET Company Participants Tony McDonald – Chairman and CEO Ian Patel – CFO Conference Call Participants Operator Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the CEA Industries Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Joining us today are the Company’s Chairman and CEO, Tony McDonald, as well as the Company’s CFO, Ian Patel.

CEAD Trading at -21.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.31%, as shares sank -24.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEAD fell by -11.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6442. In addition, CEA Industries Inc saw -32.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CEAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.14 for the present operating margin

+9.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for CEA Industries Inc stands at -48.72. The total capital return value is set at -62.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.09. Equity return is now at value -22.08, with -16.93 for asset returns.

Based on CEA Industries Inc (CEAD), the company’s capital structure generated 3.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.22. Total debt to assets is 2.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 123.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.56.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CEA Industries Inc (CEAD) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.