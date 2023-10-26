Evaluating the Impact of -4.36 Increase on Zscaler Inc’s (ZS) Stock

The stock of Zscaler Inc (ZS) has gone down by -7.51% for the week, with a 6.47% rise in the past month and a 1.52% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.94% for ZS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.49% for ZS’s stock, with a 17.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ZS is 0.80. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 28 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Zscaler Inc (ZS) is $187.89, which is $30.28 above the current market price. The public float for ZS is 86.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.91% of that float. On October 26, 2023, ZS’s average trading volume was 1.82M shares.

ZS) stock’s latest price update

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.36 compared to its previous closing price of 164.79. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-10-19 that Some of the cybersecurity sector’s biggest winners this year can keep powering higher, according to a Jefferies analyst who shook up his ratings on a handful of key stocks Thursday.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ZS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $225 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZS Trading at 1.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.54%, as shares surge +5.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZS fell by -7.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $163.74. In addition, Zscaler Inc saw 40.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZS starting from Sinha Amit, who sale 3,680 shares at the price of $175.22 back on Oct 19. After this action, Sinha Amit now owns 40,480 shares of Zscaler Inc, valued at $644,793 using the latest closing price.

Sinha Amit, the Director of Zscaler Inc, sale 7,360 shares at $165.69 during a trade that took place back on Oct 09, which means that Sinha Amit is holding 42,320 shares at $1,219,478 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.32 for the present operating margin

+77.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zscaler Inc stands at -12.51. Equity return is now at value -31.17, with -6.28 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Zscaler Inc (ZS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.