Evaluating the Impact of -3.23 Increase on Micron Technology Inc.’s (MU) Stock

The stock of Micron Technology Inc. (MU) has seen a -4.71% decrease in the past week, with a -5.66% drop in the past month, and a -9.62% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.81% for MU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.87% for MU’s stock, with a 0.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.30. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price predicted for Micron Technology Inc. (MU) by analysts is $80.80, which is $16.45 above the current market price. The public float for MU is 1.09B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.92% of that float. On October 26, 2023, the average trading volume of MU was 13.29M shares.

MU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) has decreased by -3.23 when compared to last closing price of 66.50.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-10-25 that Texas Instruments just sent a grim warning about the state of the semiconductor industry, and stocks across the sector are feeling the impact.

Analysts’ Opinion of MU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MU stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for MU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MU in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $75 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MU Trading at -5.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares sank -0.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MU fell by -3.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.36. In addition, Micron Technology Inc. saw 28.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MU starting from MEHROTRA SANJAY, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $69.00 back on Oct 17. After this action, MEHROTRA SANJAY now owns 695,437 shares of Micron Technology Inc., valued at $483,019 using the latest closing price.

ARNZEN APRIL S, the EVP, Chief People Officer of Micron Technology Inc., sale 3,508 shares at $69.71 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that ARNZEN APRIL S is holding 155,352 shares at $244,543 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.39 for the present operating margin

-7.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Micron Technology Inc. stands at -37.54. Equity return is now at value -12.41, with -8.94 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.46.

Conclusion

To sum up, Micron Technology Inc. (MU) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.