Evaluating the Impact of -2.23 Increase on Expro Group Holdings N.V.’s (XPRO) Stock

In the past week, XPRO stock has gone down by -3.54%, with a monthly decline of -16.50% and a quarterly plunge of -7.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.58% for Expro Group Holdings N.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.08% for XPRO’s stock, with a -0.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for XPRO is at 1.04. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for XPRO is $27.29, which is $7.15 above the current market price. The public float for XPRO is 102.58M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.04% of that float. The average trading volume for XPRO on October 26, 2023 was 931.20K shares.

XPRO stock's latest price update

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO)’s stock price has plunge by -2.23relation to previous closing price of 20.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.54% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-19 that Expro Group Holdings (XPRO) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPRO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for XPRO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for XPRO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $30 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XPRO Trading at -11.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares sank -18.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPRO fell by -3.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.44. In addition, Expro Group Holdings N.V. saw 11.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPRO starting from KEARNEY MICHAEL C, who sale 15,400 shares at the price of $24.16 back on Sep 15. After this action, KEARNEY MICHAEL C now owns 27,633 shares of Expro Group Holdings N.V., valued at $372,093 using the latest closing price.

Drummond Robert Wayne Jr, the Director of Expro Group Holdings N.V., sale 13,000 shares at $24.19 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Drummond Robert Wayne Jr is holding 43,433 shares at $314,516 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XPRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.87 for the present operating margin

+6.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expro Group Holdings N.V. stands at -1.57. The total capital return value is set at 1.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.47. Equity return is now at value -0.13, with -0.09 for asset returns.

Based on Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO), the company’s capital structure generated 7.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.86. Total debt to assets is 4.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.