Entegris Inc (ENTG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG) has decreased by -4.96 when compared to last closing price of 91.19. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.84% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-20 that Entegris has been a market-beating stock over the long term, but a big acquisition has muddied the waters. The company is paying down debt and trying to boost profit margins.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Entegris Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG) is above average at 142.71x. The 36-month beta value for ENTG is also noteworthy at 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price estimated by analysts for ENTG is $115.13, which is $28.45 above than the current price. The public float for ENTG is 149.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.62% of that float. The average trading volume of ENTG on October 26, 2023 was 1.13M shares.

ENTG’s Market Performance

ENTG stock saw a decrease of -8.84% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.42% and a quarterly a decrease of -18.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.17% for Entegris Inc (ENTG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.72% for ENTG’s stock, with a -5.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ENTG Trading at -8.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares sank -3.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENTG fell by -8.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.79. In addition, Entegris Inc saw 32.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENTG starting from O’Neill James Anthony, who sale 1,918 shares at the price of $95.00 back on Aug 21. After this action, O’Neill James Anthony now owns 13,670 shares of Entegris Inc, valued at $182,210 using the latest closing price.

Shaner William James, the SVP & President, AMH of Entegris Inc, sale 14,004 shares at $91.61 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Shaner William James is holding 17,912 shares at $1,282,906 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.62 for the present operating margin

+38.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Entegris Inc stands at +6.37. The total capital return value is set at 8.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.59. Equity return is now at value 3.54, with 1.18 for asset returns.

Based on Entegris Inc (ENTG), the company’s capital structure generated 182.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.57. Total debt to assets is 57.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 177.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.06.

Conclusion

In summary, Entegris Inc (ENTG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.