Enerpac Tool Group Corp (EPAC) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

In the past week, EPAC stock has gone down by -0.55%, with a monthly gain of 10.71% and a quarterly surge of 8.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.43% for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.66% for EPAC’s stock, with a 9.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Enerpac Tool Group Corp (NYSE: EPAC) is 35.21x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EPAC is 1.31. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Enerpac Tool Group Corp (EPAC) is $35.00, which is $6.16 above the current market price. The public float for EPAC is 53.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.73% of that float. On October 26, 2023, EPAC’s average trading volume was 323.27K shares.

EPAC) stock’s latest price update

Enerpac Tool Group Corp (NYSE: EPAC)’s stock price has soared by 2.09 in relation to previous closing price of 28.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-20 that The machinery specialist posted its last set of financial results for fiscal 2023. It managed to grow its top line by 6% and more than double net profit.

EPAC Trading at 7.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares surge +6.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPAC fell by -0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.39. In addition, Enerpac Tool Group Corp saw 13.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EPAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.21 for the present operating margin

+45.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enerpac Tool Group Corp stands at +3.43. The total capital return value is set at 6.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.32. Equity return is now at value 16.63, with 7.06 for asset returns.

Based on Enerpac Tool Group Corp (EPAC), the company’s capital structure generated 77.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.79. Total debt to assets is 32.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.24.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Enerpac Tool Group Corp (EPAC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.