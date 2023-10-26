Encore Wire Corp. (WIRE) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Encore Wire Corp. (NASDAQ: WIRE) has surged by 4.00 when compared to previous closing price of 168.31, but the company has seen a -0.09% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-23 that While the experts may be putting on a smile ahead of possible economic challenges, investors should be prepared with quality stocks with strong cash flow. Sure, we’re all hoping for a soft landing.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Encore Wire Corp. (NASDAQ: WIRE) is above average at 6.83x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.27.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Encore Wire Corp. (WIRE) is $238.67, which is $63.63 above the current market price. The public float for WIRE is 15.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 26.41% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WIRE on October 26, 2023 was 247.73K shares.

WIRE’s Market Performance

WIRE’s stock has seen a -0.09% decrease for the week, with a -0.18% drop in the past month and a 6.58% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.30% for Encore Wire Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.56% for WIRE stock, with a simple moving average of 2.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WIRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WIRE stocks, with CJS Securities repeating the rating for WIRE by listing it as a “Market Outperform.” The predicted price for WIRE in the upcoming period, according to CJS Securities is $235 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WIRE Trading at 1.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WIRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.88%, as shares sank -3.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WIRE fell by -0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $179.36. In addition, Encore Wire Corp. saw 27.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WIRE starting from Ford Matthew D., who sale 2,725 shares at the price of $200.00 back on Feb 21. After this action, Ford Matthew D. now owns 34,138 shares of Encore Wire Corp., valued at $545,000 using the latest closing price.

Ford Matthew D., the Controller of Encore Wire Corp., sale 275 shares at $200.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Ford Matthew D. is holding 36,863 shares at $55,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WIRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.32 for the present operating margin

+36.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Encore Wire Corp. stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 57.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 45.47. Equity return is now at value 26.71, with 23.84 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.00 and the total asset turnover is 1.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.72.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Encore Wire Corp. (WIRE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.