Electronic Arts, Inc. (EA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Electronic Arts, Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) has decreased by -1.52 when compared to last closing price of 127.66. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.49% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that Electronic Arts (EA) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

Electronic Arts, Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for EA is at 0.80. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price suggested by analysts for EA is $143.00, which is $17.28 above the current market price. The public float for EA is 245.29M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.23% of that float. The average trading volume for EA on October 26, 2023 was 2.10M shares.

EA’s Market Performance

The stock of Electronic Arts, Inc. (EA) has seen a -3.49% decrease in the past week, with a 6.22% rise in the past month, and a -8.57% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.65% for EA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.21% for EA’s stock, with a 1.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for EA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $150 based on the research report published on October 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EA Trading at 2.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares surge +6.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EA fell by -3.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $125.84. In addition, Electronic Arts, Inc. saw 2.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EA starting from Schatz Jacob J., who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $132.35 back on Oct 16. After this action, Schatz Jacob J. now owns 21,922 shares of Electronic Arts, Inc., valued at $132,350 using the latest closing price.

Miele Laura, the Chief Operating Officer of Electronic Arts, Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $119.97 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Miele Laura is holding 32,586 shares at $239,941 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.78 for the present operating margin

+73.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Electronic Arts, Inc. stands at +11.08. The total capital return value is set at 14.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.34. Equity return is now at value 11.93, with 6.80 for asset returns.

Based on Electronic Arts, Inc. (EA), the company’s capital structure generated 30.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.36. Total debt to assets is 16.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Electronic Arts, Inc. (EA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.