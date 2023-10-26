Electra Battery Materials Corp (ELBM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Electra Battery Materials Corp (NASDAQ: ELBM) has surged by 9.03 when compared to previous closing price of 0.53, but the company has seen a 2.37% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-22 that Cobalt spot prices were flat for the month. LME inventory was about the same for the month. Cobalt market news – Fastmarkets: Low demand, oversupply weigh on cobalt market as the market shifts towards LFP batteries with no cobalt. S&P Global forecasts cobalt deficit in 2027. Cobalt miners news – CMOC could overtake Glencore with cobalt production boost. Huayou Cobalt, Vale commits to Indonesian Huali MHP project.

and a 36-month beta value of 2.36. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Electra Battery Materials Corp (ELBM) by analysts is $3.33, which is $2.75 above the current market price. The public float for ELBM is 55.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.16% of that float. On October 26, 2023, the average trading volume of ELBM was 1.53M shares.

ELBM’s Market Performance

ELBM stock saw a decrease of 2.37% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.00% and a quarterly a decrease of -61.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.61% for Electra Battery Materials Corp (ELBM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.34% for ELBM stock, with a simple moving average of -58.65% for the last 200 days.

ELBM Trading at -8.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.09%, as shares sank -4.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELBM rose by +2.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5358. In addition, Electra Battery Materials Corp saw -64.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ELBM

The total capital return value is set at -11.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.89. Equity return is now at value -5.97, with -3.78 for asset returns.

Based on Electra Battery Materials Corp (ELBM), the company’s capital structure generated 23.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.99. Total debt to assets is 15.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.56.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, Electra Battery Materials Corp (ELBM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.