Elastic N.V’s (ESTC) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Elastic N.V (ESTC) has gone down by -7.69% for the week, with a -4.48% drop in the past month and a 19.40% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.83% for ESTC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.69% for ESTC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.31% for the last 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.87. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Elastic N.V (ESTC) is $84.11, which is $8.58 above the current market price. The public float for ESTC is 79.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ESTC on October 26, 2023 was 1.22M shares.

ESTC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Elastic N.V (NYSE: ESTC) has dropped by -6.52 compared to previous close of 80.80. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-13 that Every emerging sector has its picks-and-shovels stocks that represent the crucial tools and equipment necessary to take advantage of opportunities. Gold prospectors required picks and shovels during the California gold rush of 1848.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESTC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ESTC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ESTC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $100 based on the research report published on October 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ESTC Trading at 1.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares sank -6.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESTC fell by -7.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.81. In addition, Elastic N.V saw 46.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESTC starting from Chadwick Jonathan, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $81.38 back on Oct 02. After this action, Chadwick Jonathan now owns 7,729 shares of Elastic N.V, valued at $2,034,584 using the latest closing price.

Herzog Carolyn, the Chief Legal Officer of Elastic N.V, sale 1,320 shares at $78.25 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Herzog Carolyn is holding 80,702 shares at $103,290 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.02 for the present operating margin

+71.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Elastic N.V stands at -22.09. The total capital return value is set at -18.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.87. Equity return is now at value -53.43, with -13.15 for asset returns.

Based on Elastic N.V (ESTC), the company’s capital structure generated 148.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.83. Total debt to assets is 34.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 145.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Elastic N.V (ESTC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.