Eightco Holdings Inc (OCTO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Eightco Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OCTO)’s stock price has decreased by -12.24 compared to its previous closing price of 0.51. However, the company has seen a -20.31% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-19 that SAFETY HARBOR, Florida, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eightco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCTO) (“Eightco” or the “Company”), announced today that its participation at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, held September 11-13, 2023, provided Eightco with a platform to attract attention from industry leaders.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OCTO is 0.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for OCTO is 2.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OCTO on October 26, 2023 was 579.93K shares.

OCTO’s Market Performance

OCTO’s stock has seen a -20.31% decrease for the week, with a -26.21% drop in the past month and a -70.82% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.55% for Eightco Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.13% for OCTO stock, with a simple moving average of -87.83% for the last 200 days.

OCTO Trading at -28.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.49%, as shares sank -22.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCTO fell by -20.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5168. In addition, Eightco Holdings Inc saw -95.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OCTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.65 for the present operating margin

+6.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eightco Holdings Inc stands at -148.51. The total capital return value is set at -71.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -246.77. Equity return is now at value -1003.17, with -181.60 for asset returns.

Based on Eightco Holdings Inc (OCTO), the company’s capital structure generated 564.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.95. Total debt to assets is 59.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 533.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 50.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Eightco Holdings Inc (OCTO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.