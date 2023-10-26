East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for EWBC is at 1.42. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EWBC is $66.25, which is $13.06 above the current market price. The public float for EWBC is 140.16M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.21% of that float. The average trading volume for EWBC on October 26, 2023 was 882.18K shares.

EWBC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) has jumped by 0.50 compared to previous close of 52.43. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-20 that East West Bancorp (EWBC) records a rise in revenues, expenses and provisions in the third quarter of 2023.

EWBC’s Market Performance

East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) has seen a 2.35% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.90% gain in the past month and a -13.99% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.14% for EWBC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.94% for EWBC’s stock, with a -8.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EWBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EWBC stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for EWBC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EWBC in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $68 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EWBC Trading at -0.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EWBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares surge +2.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EWBC rose by +2.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.74. In addition, East West Bancorp, Inc. saw -20.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EWBC starting from Estrada Rudolph, who sale 2,411 shares at the price of $55.96 back on Aug 29. After this action, Estrada Rudolph now owns 18,548 shares of East West Bancorp, Inc., valued at $134,920 using the latest closing price.

Alvarez Manuel Pham, the Director of East West Bancorp, Inc., purchase 1,250 shares at $43.60 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Alvarez Manuel Pham is holding 4,445 shares at $54,505 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EWBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.78 for the present operating margin

The net margin for East West Bancorp, Inc. stands at +43.78. The total capital return value is set at 21.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.85. Equity return is now at value 20.54, with 1.92 for asset returns.

Based on East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC), the company’s capital structure generated 9.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.62. Total debt to assets is 0.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.