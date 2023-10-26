DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.85 in comparison to its previous close of 27.35, however, the company has experienced a -3.16% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-26 that Investors looking for ways to find stocks that are set to beat quarterly earnings estimates should check out the Zacks Earnings ESP.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.81. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is $36.19, which is $9.35 above the current market price. The public float for DKNG is 426.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DKNG on October 26, 2023 was 11.64M shares.

DKNG’s Market Performance

The stock of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) has seen a -3.16% decrease in the past week, with a -7.49% drop in the past month, and a -17.09% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.56% for DKNG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.21% for DKNG’s stock, with a 12.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DKNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DKNG stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for DKNG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DKNG in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $37 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DKNG Trading at -7.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DKNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.38%, as shares sank -8.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DKNG fell by -4.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +108.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.81. In addition, DraftKings Inc. saw 135.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DKNG starting from Robins Jason, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $27.11 back on Oct 20. After this action, Robins Jason now owns 3,811,351 shares of DraftKings Inc., valued at $5,422,901 using the latest closing price.

Liberman Paul sale 66,667 shares at $27.11 during a trade that took place back on Oct 20, which means that Liberman Paul is holding 1,193,916 shares at $1,807,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DKNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-67.48 for the present operating margin

+33.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for DraftKings Inc. stands at -61.50. The total capital return value is set at -53.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.97. Equity return is now at value -83.93, with -30.09 for asset returns.

Based on DraftKings Inc. (DKNG), the company’s capital structure generated 100.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.04. Total debt to assets is 32.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

To put it simply, DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.