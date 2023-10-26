DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE: DV) is above average at 89.11x. The 36-month beta value for DV is also noteworthy at 1.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DV is $40.33, which is $13.42 above than the current price. The public float for DV is 120.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.93% of that float. The average trading volume of DV on October 26, 2023 was 1.77M shares.

The stock price of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE: DV) has plunged by -3.65 when compared to previous closing price of 28.80, but the company has seen a -1.42% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-20 that DoubleVerify: Priced For Likely Great Performance

DV’s Market Performance

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV) has seen a -1.42% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 1.20% gain in the past month and a -31.06% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.26% for DV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.00% for DV’s stock, with a -10.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DV stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for DV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DV in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $30 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DV Trading at -7.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.57%, as shares sank -0.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DV fell by -1.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.03. In addition, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc saw 26.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DV starting from Allais Nicola T, who sale 9,231 shares at the price of $28.20 back on Oct 17. After this action, Allais Nicola T now owns 62,602 shares of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc, valued at $260,359 using the latest closing price.

Eddleman Julie, the Global Chief Comm. Officer of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc, sale 750 shares at $28.03 during a trade that took place back on Oct 17, which means that Eddleman Julie is holding 135,014 shares at $21,022 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.65 for the present operating margin

+75.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc stands at +9.56. The total capital return value is set at 7.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.94. Equity return is now at value 6.09, with 5.19 for asset returns.

Based on DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV), the company’s capital structure generated 9.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.72. Total debt to assets is 8.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.46.

Conclusion

In summary, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.