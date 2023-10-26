Dogness (International) Corp (DOGZ) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Dogness (International) Corp (NASDAQ: DOGZ)’s stock price has increased by 3.90 compared to its previous closing price of 0.36. However, the company has seen a -8.66% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2022-05-06 that It’s a crazy ride right now, but for those of you looking for some high-risk, high-reward prospects, these penny stocks should fit the bill. The post 6 A-Rated Penny Stocks to Buy In May appeared first on InvestorPlace.

, and the 36-month beta value for DOGZ is at 0.88. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DOGZ is 31.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.00% of that float. The average trading volume for DOGZ on October 26, 2023 was 35.12K shares.

DOGZ’s Market Performance

The stock of Dogness (International) Corp (DOGZ) has seen a -8.66% decrease in the past week, with a -21.39% drop in the past month, and a -43.94% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.26% for DOGZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.04% for DOGZ’s stock, with a -51.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DOGZ Trading at -32.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOGZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.02%, as shares sank -19.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOGZ fell by -8.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4259. In addition, Dogness (International) Corp saw -62.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DOGZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-54.20 for the present operating margin

-3.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dogness (International) Corp stands at -40.95. Equity return is now at value -8.75, with -7.25 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dogness (International) Corp (DOGZ) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.