DLocal Limited (DLO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.22 in relation to its previous close of 18.79. However, the company has experienced a -2.41% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PYMNTS reported 2023-10-24 that Payments service provider dLocal has launched a partnership with British remittances firm ACE Money Transfer. The companies say their collaboration, announced in a news release Tuesday (Oct. 24), is designed to improve payout services across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DLO is 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for DLO is 77.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DLO on October 26, 2023 was 2.19M shares.

DLO’s Market Performance

The stock of DLocal Limited (DLO) has seen a -2.41% decrease in the past week, with a -4.96% drop in the past month, and a 21.32% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.49% for DLO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.10% for DLO stock, with a simple moving average of 14.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLO stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DLO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DLO in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $16 based on the research report published on August 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DLO Trading at -8.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.05%, as shares sank -6.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLO fell by -2.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.71. In addition, DLocal Limited saw 14.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.72 for the present operating margin

+51.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for DLocal Limited stands at +25.94. The total capital return value is set at 41.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 31.65. Equity return is now at value 36.05, with 15.35 for asset returns.

Based on DLocal Limited (DLO), the company’s capital structure generated 1.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.01. Total debt to assets is 0.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DLocal Limited (DLO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.