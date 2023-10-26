CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CTMX)’s stock price has plunge by -7.87relation to previous closing price of 1.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -12.69% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-05 that SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTMX), a leader in the field of conditionally activated, localized biologics, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in September.

and a 36-month beta value of 0.61. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price predicted for CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) by analysts is $2.49, which is $1.32 above the current market price. The public float for CTMX is 65.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.36% of that float. On October 26, 2023, the average trading volume of CTMX was 180.95K shares.

CTMX’s Market Performance

CTMX’s stock has seen a -12.69% decrease for the week, with a -7.14% drop in the past month and a -31.58% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.06% for CytomX Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.69% for CTMX stock, with a simple moving average of -34.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTMX stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for CTMX by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CTMX in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $2.60 based on the research report published on November 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CTMX Trading at -13.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.78%, as shares sank -7.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTMX fell by -12.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2625. In addition, CytomX Therapeutics Inc saw -26.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTMX starting from McCarthy Sean A., who sale 14,601 shares at the price of $1.30 back on Sep 22. After this action, McCarthy Sean A. now owns 430,755 shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc, valued at $18,987 using the latest closing price.

ROWLAND LLOYD A, the General Counsel of CytomX Therapeutics Inc, sale 5,486 shares at $1.30 during a trade that took place back on Sep 22, which means that ROWLAND LLOYD A is holding 80,609 shares at $7,135 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-176.13 for the present operating margin

+88.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for CytomX Therapeutics Inc stands at -186.82. The total capital return value is set at -431.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -557.04. Equity return is now at value -4417.92, with -15.54 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

To sum up, CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.