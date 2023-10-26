Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.65. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) is $61.75, which is $29.16 above the current market price. The public float for CYTK is 91.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CYTK on October 26, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ: CYTK)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.29 in comparison to its previous close of 31.86, however, the company has experienced a -4.99% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-23 that SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced that it is scheduled to report third quarter results on November 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM Eastern Time. Following the announcement, Cytokinetics’ senior management will host a conference call at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss operational and financial results and the company’s outlook for the future.

CYTK’s Market Performance

Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) has seen a -4.99% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 8.63% gain in the past month and a 1.12% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.70% for CYTK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.78% for CYTK’s stock, with a -10.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYTK stocks, with SVB Securities repeating the rating for CYTK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CYTK in the upcoming period, according to SVB Securities is $58 based on the research report published on August 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CYTK Trading at -1.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.04%, as shares surge +8.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTK fell by -4.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.84. In addition, Cytokinetics Inc saw -28.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYTK starting from Blum Robert I, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $33.70 back on Oct 16. After this action, Blum Robert I now owns 441,417 shares of Cytokinetics Inc, valued at $421,250 using the latest closing price.

Malik Fady Ibraham, the EVP Research & Development of Cytokinetics Inc, sale 2,500 shares at $35.89 during a trade that took place back on Oct 12, which means that Malik Fady Ibraham is holding 153,164 shares at $89,725 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-342.75 for the present operating margin

+91.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cytokinetics Inc stands at -411.21. The total capital return value is set at -56.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.99. Equity return is now at value -572.15, with -69.56 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 303.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.40.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.