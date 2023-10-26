CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) is 8.53x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CVBF is 0.46. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) is $20.33, which is $5.35 above the current market price. The public float for CVBF is 131.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.99% of that float. On October 26, 2023, CVBF’s average trading volume was 1.02M shares.

The stock of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) has decreased by -0.60 when compared to last closing price of 15.07.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for CVB Financial (CVBF) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

CVBF’s Market Performance

CVBF’s stock has fallen by -5.90% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.38% and a quarterly drop of -16.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.42% for CVB Financial Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.73% for CVBF’s stock, with a -14.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CVBF Trading at -10.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVBF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.32%, as shares sank -7.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVBF fell by -5.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.00. In addition, CVB Financial Corp. saw -41.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVBF starting from Borba George A Jr, who purchase 92,704 shares at the price of $19.11 back on Aug 08. After this action, Borba George A Jr now owns 257,704 shares of CVB Financial Corp., valued at $1,771,870 using the latest closing price.

Borba George A Jr, the Director of CVB Financial Corp., purchase 165,000 shares at $19.52 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Borba George A Jr is holding 165,000 shares at $3,220,387 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVBF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+59.02 for the present operating margin

The net margin for CVB Financial Corp. stands at +41.63. The total capital return value is set at 10.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.52. Equity return is now at value 12.26, with 1.47 for asset returns.

Based on CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF), the company’s capital structure generated 81.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.85. Total debt to assets is 9.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.