Coursera Inc (COUR) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Coursera Inc (COUR) has seen a -5.21% decrease in the past week, with a -4.21% drop in the past month, and a 32.97% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.50% for COUR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.65% for COUR’s stock, with a 23.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for COUR is also noteworthy at 1.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for COUR is $19.69, which is $2.39 above than the current price. The public float for COUR is 109.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.92% of that float. The average trading volume of COUR on October 26, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

COUR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Coursera Inc (NYSE: COUR) has decreased by -3.19 when compared to last closing price of 17.87.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-20 that Coursera: A Leading Online Learning Platform With A $155 Billion Market Opportunity

Analysts’ Opinion of COUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COUR stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for COUR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for COUR in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $24 based on the research report published on October 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COUR Trading at -2.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares sank -5.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COUR fell by -5.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.28. In addition, Coursera Inc saw 46.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COUR starting from Meyers Michele M, who sale 1,646 shares at the price of $18.17 back on Oct 19. After this action, Meyers Michele M now owns 229,538 shares of Coursera Inc, valued at $29,908 using the latest closing price.

Ng Andrew Y., the Director of Coursera Inc, sale 25,000 shares at $18.28 during a trade that took place back on Oct 18, which means that Ng Andrew Y. is holding 7,196,584 shares at $456,885 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.93 for the present operating margin

+63.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coursera Inc stands at -33.48. The total capital return value is set at -22.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.12. Equity return is now at value -22.63, with -16.23 for asset returns.

Based on Coursera Inc (COUR), the company’s capital structure generated 2.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.04. Total debt to assets is 1.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.51.

Conclusion

In summary, Coursera Inc (COUR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.