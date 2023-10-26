Core & Main Inc (CNM) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Core & Main Inc (NYSE: CNM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.89x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.96. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Core & Main Inc (CNM) by analysts is $37.46, which is $8.16 above the current market price. The public float for CNM is 110.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.96% of that float. On October 26, 2023, the average trading volume of CNM was 1.60M shares.

CNM) stock’s latest price update

Core & Main Inc (NYSE: CNM)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.38 in comparison to its previous close of 29.71, however, the company has experienced a -3.68% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-06 that Core & Main (CNM) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.66 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.65 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.89 per share a year ago.

CNM’s Market Performance

CNM’s stock has fallen by -3.68% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.64% and a quarterly drop of -7.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.66% for Core & Main Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.88% for CNM’s stock, with a 8.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNM stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for CNM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CNM in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $40 based on the research report published on October 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CNM Trading at -3.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares surge +1.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNM fell by -3.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.20. In addition, Core & Main Inc saw 51.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNM starting from Cowles Bradford A, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $31.94 back on Oct 12. After this action, Cowles Bradford A now owns 14,679 shares of Core & Main Inc, valued at $1,596,780 using the latest closing price.

Stephens John Weldon, the VP, Corp. Controller of Core & Main Inc, sale 11,800 shares at $31.04 during a trade that took place back on Oct 11, which means that Stephens John Weldon is holding 3,468 shares at $366,281 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.74 for the present operating margin

+24.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Core & Main Inc stands at +5.50. The total capital return value is set at 20.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.81. Equity return is now at value 22.25, with 7.09 for asset returns.

Based on Core & Main Inc (CNM), the company’s capital structure generated 93.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.33. Total debt to assets is 33.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.23 and the total asset turnover is 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, Core & Main Inc (CNM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.