Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (BVN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (NYSE: BVN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.58 compared to its previous closing price of 8.63. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-16 that LIMA, Peru–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM) today announces that it will hold its Third Quarter 2023 earnings conference call on: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 11:00 AM (Eastern Time) 10:00 AM (Lima Time) Participating in the call to review Buenaventura’s Third Quarter 2023 financial and operating results will be Leandro García Raggio, Chief Executive Officer, as well as other members of the senior management team. The third quarter re.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (NYSE: BVN) is 20.69x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BVN is 0.56. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (BVN) is $9.91, which is $1.33 above the current market price. The public float for BVN is 253.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.48% of that float. On October 26, 2023, BVN’s average trading volume was 1.37M shares.

BVN’s Market Performance

BVN’s stock has seen a 2.26% increase for the week, with a 1.42% rise in the past month and a 14.55% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.00% for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.96% for BVN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BVN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for BVN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BVN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $10.30 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BVN Trading at 3.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares surge +1.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BVN rose by +2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.34. In addition, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR saw 15.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.50 for the present operating margin

+3.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR stands at +15.27. The total capital return value is set at -2.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.51. Equity return is now at value 3.52, with 2.37 for asset returns.

Based on Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (BVN), the company’s capital structure generated 24.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.71. Total debt to assets is 16.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (BVN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.