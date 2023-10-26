Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (NYSE: SID)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.36 in comparison to its previous close of 2.21, however, the company has experienced a -1.36% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-19 that Finding undervalued stocks is one of the key strategies for successful investing. Undervalued stocks are those that trade below their intrinsic value, meaning that the market has not fully recognized their “true potential.

, and the 36-month beta value for SID is at 1.89. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SID is $2.84, which is $0.69 above the current market price. The public float for SID is 1.33B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.20% of that float. The average trading volume for SID on October 26, 2023 was 2.05M shares.

SID’s Market Performance

The stock of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID) has seen a -1.36% decrease in the past week, with a -8.02% drop in the past month, and a -24.57% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.84% for SID. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.30% for SID’s stock, with a -21.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SID

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SID stocks, with Itau BBA repeating the rating for SID by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SID in the upcoming period, according to Itau BBA is $2.30 based on the research report published on July 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SID Trading at -8.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares sank -6.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SID fell by -1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.25. In addition, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR saw -17.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SID

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.53 for the present operating margin

+29.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR stands at +3.50. The total capital return value is set at 15.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.00. Equity return is now at value -2.85, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID), the company’s capital structure generated 213.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.10. Total debt to assets is 48.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 185.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.