Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) has gone down by -10.37% for the week, with a -10.37% drop in the past month and a -44.11% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.31% for CYH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.73% for CYH’s stock, with a -43.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) is above average at 1.11x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.80.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) is $5.56, which is $3.14 above the current market price. The public float for CYH is 126.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.36% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CYH on October 26, 2023 was 1.33M shares.

CYH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) has dropped by -5.47 compared to previous close of 2.56. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -10.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for Community Health Systems (CYH) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYH stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for CYH by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CYH in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $5 based on the research report published on June 17, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CYH Trading at -19.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.45%, as shares sank -12.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYH fell by -10.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.72. In addition, Community Health Systems, Inc. saw -43.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CYH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.96 for the present operating margin

+5.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Community Health Systems, Inc. stands at +0.38. The total capital return value is set at 6.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.