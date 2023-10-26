Commercial Metals Co.’s (CMC) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, CMC stock has gone up by 0.29%, with a monthly decline of -16.42% and a quarterly plunge of -25.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.87% for Commercial Metals Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.94% for CMC’s stock, with a -17.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Commercial Metals Co. (NYSE: CMC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.71x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.35. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price predicted for Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) by analysts is $57.00, which is $15.61 above the current market price. The public float for CMC is 115.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.72% of that float. On October 26, 2023, the average trading volume of CMC was 906.06K shares.

CMC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Commercial Metals Co. (NYSE: CMC) has increased by 2.76 when compared to last closing price of 40.28.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-20 that Investors need to pay close attention to Commercial Metals (CMC) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CMC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CMC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $63 based on the research report published on July 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CMC Trading at -17.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares sank -17.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMC rose by +0.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.02. In addition, Commercial Metals Co. saw -14.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMC starting from MATT PETER R, who purchase 6,200 shares at the price of $40.30 back on Oct 23. After this action, MATT PETER R now owns 92,182 shares of Commercial Metals Co., valued at $249,860 using the latest closing price.

Smith Barbara, the Chairman & CEO of Commercial Metals Co., sale 48,300 shares at $56.51 during a trade that took place back on Jul 25, which means that Smith Barbara is holding 283,785 shares at $2,729,433 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.28 for the present operating margin

+20.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Commercial Metals Co. stands at +9.77. Equity return is now at value 23.21, with 13.04 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.73.

Conclusion

To sum up, Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.