Cognex Corp. (CGNX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cognex Corp. (NASDAQ: CGNX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.29 in relation to its previous close of 35.81. However, the company has experienced a -5.51% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-20 that Cognex’s stock has crumbled under the pressure of a high valuation and weak end-market demand. While demand is likely to remain soft in the near term, Cognex has a strong competitive position in a secular growth market.

Cognex Corp. (NASDAQ: CGNX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CGNX is 1.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CGNX is $51.71, which is $16.72 above the current price. The public float for CGNX is 171.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CGNX on October 26, 2023 was 909.54K shares.

CGNX’s Market Performance

CGNX stock saw a decrease of -5.51% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -16.41% and a quarterly a decrease of -35.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.50% for Cognex Corp. (CGNX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.31% for CGNX’s stock, with a -29.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CGNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CGNX stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for CGNX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CGNX in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $55 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CGNX Trading at -18.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares sank -16.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGNX fell by -5.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.56. In addition, Cognex Corp. saw -25.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGNX starting from ALIAS PATRICK, who sale 4,375 shares at the price of $49.53 back on Mar 06. After this action, ALIAS PATRICK now owns 0 shares of Cognex Corp., valued at $216,676 using the latest closing price.

ALIAS PATRICK, the Director of Cognex Corp., sale 600 shares at $49.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that ALIAS PATRICK is holding 0 shares at $29,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CGNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.70 for the present operating margin

+71.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cognex Corp. stands at +21.42. The total capital return value is set at 18.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.77. Equity return is now at value 12.01, with 8.75 for asset returns.

Based on Cognex Corp. (CGNX), the company’s capital structure generated 2.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.69. Total debt to assets is 2.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cognex Corp. (CGNX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.