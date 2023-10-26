Coca-Cola Co (KO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) is above average at 22.64x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.59.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Coca-Cola Co (KO) is $64.92, which is $8.76 above the current market price. The public float for KO is 4.30B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.55% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KO on October 26, 2023 was 13.78M shares.

Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.07 in relation to its previous close of 56.12. However, the company has experienced a 3.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Stockmarketcom reported 2023-10-26 that Consumer stocks to check out in the stock market right now.

KO’s Market Performance

KO’s stock has risen by 3.33% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.38% and a quarterly drop of -10.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.41% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.79% for Coca-Cola Co The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.49% for KO stock, with a simple moving average of -6.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for KO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $67 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KO Trading at -1.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares surge +0.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KO rose by +3.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.28. In addition, Coca-Cola Co saw -11.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KO starting from Quincey James, who sale 92,029 shares at the price of $53.86 back on Oct 17. After this action, Quincey James now owns 442,546 shares of Coca-Cola Co, valued at $4,956,489 using the latest closing price.

Quincey James, the Chairman and CEO of Coca-Cola Co, sale 92,029 shares at $58.09 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Quincey James is holding 442,546 shares at $5,346,324 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.90 for the present operating margin

+57.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coca-Cola Co stands at +22.27. The total capital return value is set at 17.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.41. Equity return is now at value 43.85, with 11.34 for asset returns.

Based on Coca-Cola Co (KO), the company’s capital structure generated 168.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.75. Total debt to assets is 43.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 155.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Coca-Cola Co (KO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.