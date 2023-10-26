Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp (CLIN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ: CLIN) has decreased by -0.14 when compared to last closing price of 10.62.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ: CLIN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 77.58x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CLIN is at -0.02. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CLIN is 7.80M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.00% of that float. The average trading volume for CLIN on October 26, 2023 was 7.59K shares.

CLIN’s Market Performance

The stock of Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp (CLIN) has seen a -0.05% decrease in the past week, with a 0.62% rise in the past month, and a 1.78% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.01% for CLIN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.22% for CLIN’s stock, with a 3.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CLIN Trading at 0.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.04%, as shares surge +0.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLIN rose by +0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.58. In addition, Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp saw 5.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLIN

The total capital return value is set at -0.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.05. Equity return is now at value 2.62, with 2.51 for asset returns.

Based on Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp (CLIN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.35.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 30.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp (CLIN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.