Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) has gone down by -4.05% for the week, with a -6.47% drop in the past month and a -4.12% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.88% for CINF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.03% for CINF’s stock, with a -7.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CINF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CINF is 0.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CINF is $119.60, which is $21.21 above the current price. The public float for CINF is 153.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CINF on October 26, 2023 was 661.82K shares.

CINF) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cincinnati Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CINF) has decreased by -1.43 when compared to last closing price of 99.82.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-23 that Cincinnati Financial (CINF) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

CINF Trading at -5.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CINF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares sank -6.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CINF fell by -4.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.15. In addition, Cincinnati Financial Corp. saw -3.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CINF starting from Benacci Nancy Cunningham, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $106.57 back on Sep 12. After this action, Benacci Nancy Cunningham now owns 3,702 shares of Cincinnati Financial Corp., valued at $106,570 using the latest closing price.

Aaron Thomas J, the Director of Cincinnati Financial Corp., purchase 500 shares at $97.17 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Aaron Thomas J is holding 6,240 shares at $48,584 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CINF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.76 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Cincinnati Financial Corp. stands at -7.41. The total capital return value is set at -17.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.84. Equity return is now at value 12.55, with 4.58 for asset returns.

Based on Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF), the company’s capital structure generated 8.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.77. Total debt to assets is 3.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.