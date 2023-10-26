Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE: CRL)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.97 in comparison to its previous close of 183.65, however, the company has experienced a -6.73% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-24 that Charles River (CRL) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE: CRL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CRL is 1.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CRL is $234.85, which is $63.31 above the current price. The public float for CRL is 50.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRL on October 26, 2023 was 460.22K shares.

CRL’s Market Performance

CRL stock saw a decrease of -6.73% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -11.19% and a quarterly a decrease of -17.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.69% for Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.59% for CRL’s stock, with a -17.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRL stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for CRL by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CRL in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $212 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRL Trading at -12.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares sank -11.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRL fell by -6.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $189.90. In addition, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. saw -20.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRL starting from WALLMAN RICHARD F, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $198.79 back on Aug 24. After this action, WALLMAN RICHARD F now owns 1,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International Inc., valued at $198,786 using the latest closing price.

Barbo William D, the Corporate Executive VP & CCO of Charles River Laboratories International Inc., sale 5,763 shares at $217.24 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Barbo William D is holding 3,592 shares at $1,251,954 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.41 for the present operating margin

+33.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Charles River Laboratories International Inc. stands at +12.23. The total capital return value is set at 11.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.44. Equity return is now at value 16.41, with 6.33 for asset returns.

Based on Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL), the company’s capital structure generated 105.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.40. Total debt to assets is 41.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.