Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) has gone down by -10.15% for the week, with a -1.60% drop in the past month and a -6.93% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.00% for CDAY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.10% for CDAY’s stock, with a -5.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CDAY is 1.41. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price recommended by analysts for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) is $77.40, which is $12.24 above the current market price. The public float for CDAY is 149.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.50% of that float. On October 26, 2023, CDAY’s average trading volume was 1.23M shares.

CDAY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) has decreased by -6.16 when compared to last closing price of 69.44.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -10.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-11 that TORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (“Ceridian”) (NYSE:CDAY) (TSX:CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, announced today that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, following the close of regular market trading on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDAY stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CDAY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CDAY in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $74 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CDAY Trading at -8.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares sank -2.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDAY fell by -10.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.81. In addition, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. saw 1.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDAY starting from Turner Leagh Erin, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $70.99 back on Oct 09. After this action, Turner Leagh Erin now owns 245,201 shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., valued at $425,931 using the latest closing price.

Holdridge Stephen H., the President Customer&Revenue Ops of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $75.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Holdridge Stephen H. is holding 63,756 shares at $75,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.62 for the present operating margin

+51.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. stands at -5.89. The total capital return value is set at 0.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.18. Equity return is now at value -0.61, with -0.15 for asset returns.

Based on Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY), the company’s capital structure generated 59.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.30. Total debt to assets is 15.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.