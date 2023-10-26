Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CPRX) is 12.71x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CPRX is 1.08. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) is $23.10, which is $10.15 above the current market price. The public float for CPRX is 91.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.85% of that float. On October 26, 2023, CPRX’s average trading volume was 1.20M shares.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CPRX)’s stock price has plunge by 1.49relation to previous closing price of 12.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.63% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-23 that The Company to Host a Conference Call and Webcast on November 9, 2023, at 8:30 AM ET The Company to Host a Conference Call and Webcast on November 9, 2023, at 8:30 AM ET

CPRX’s Market Performance

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) has seen a -2.63% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 6.67% gain in the past month and a -2.92% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.64% for CPRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.74% for CPRX stock, with a simple moving average of -10.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPRX stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for CPRX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CPRX in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $15.50 based on the research report published on August 24, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CPRX Trading at -0.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares surge +6.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPRX fell by -2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.64. In addition, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -30.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPRX starting from MCENANY PATRICK J, who sale 26,151 shares at the price of $13.23 back on May 15. After this action, MCENANY PATRICK J now owns 3,945,436 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $345,978 using the latest closing price.

Tierney David S, the Director of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 30,000 shares at $16.83 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that Tierney David S is holding 313,541 shares at $504,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.54 for the present operating margin

+83.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at +38.79. The total capital return value is set at 39.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.28. Equity return is now at value 37.49, with 32.49 for asset returns.

Based on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.28. Total debt to assets is 1.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.57.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.