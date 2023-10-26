CarGurus Inc’s (CARG) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, CARG stock has gone down by -2.63%, with a monthly gain of 0.87% and a quarterly plunge of -20.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.36% for CarGurus Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.23% for CARG’s stock, with a -6.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ: CARG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CARG is at 1.57. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CARG is $22.92, which is $5.52 above the current market price. The public float for CARG is 83.95M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.38% of that float. The average trading volume for CARG on October 26, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

CARG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ: CARG) has plunged by -4.03 when compared to previous closing price of 18.13, but the company has seen a -2.63% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-21 that CarGurus’ core business remains solid, and should do well in the current environment. The company has revamped its Digital Wholesale business and saw positive EBITDA in Q2. The stock looks attractive at current levels.

Analysts’ Opinion of CARG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CARG stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CARG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CARG in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $21 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CARG Trading at -2.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CARG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares sank -0.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CARG fell by -2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.61. In addition, CarGurus Inc saw 24.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CARG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.55 for the present operating margin

+38.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for CarGurus Inc stands at +11.71. The total capital return value is set at 13.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.48. Equity return is now at value 51.39, with 29.15 for asset returns.

Based on CarGurus Inc (CARG), the company’s capital structure generated 9.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.29. Total debt to assets is 7.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.02 and the total asset turnover is 1.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CarGurus Inc (CARG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.