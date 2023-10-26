Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ: CFFN)’s stock price has soared by 5.66 in relation to previous closing price of 4.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.04 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.03 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.14 per share a year ago.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ: CFFN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CFFN is 0.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CFFN is $5.75, which is $1.52 above the current price. The public float for CFFN is 125.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CFFN on October 26, 2023 was 871.51K shares.

CFFN’s Market Performance

CFFN’s stock has seen a -0.67% decrease for the week, with a -3.45% drop in the past month and a -32.43% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.47% for Capitol Federal Financial The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.28% for CFFN’s stock, with a -31.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CFFN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CFFN stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for CFFN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CFFN in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $15 based on the research report published on April 09, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

CFFN Trading at -13.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFFN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.43%, as shares sank -3.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFFN fell by -0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.58. In addition, Capitol Federal Financial saw -48.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CFFN starting from THOMPSON JEFFREY R, who purchase 11,000 shares at the price of $5.03 back on Sep 20. After this action, THOMPSON JEFFREY R now owns 69,353 shares of Capitol Federal Financial, valued at $55,330 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Jeffrey M, the Director of Capitol Federal Financial, purchase 6,000 shares at $5.02 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Johnson Jeffrey M is holding 80,900 shares at $30,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CFFN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Capitol Federal Financial stands at +27.92. The total capital return value is set at 3.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.03. Equity return is now at value 5.31, with 0.59 for asset returns.

Based on Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN), the company’s capital structure generated 195.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.16. Total debt to assets is 22.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 165.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.