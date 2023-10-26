Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS) is above average at 33.36x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.67.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) is $17.26, which is $5.29 above the current market price. The public float for GOOS is 51.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 27.55% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GOOS on October 26, 2023 was 904.42K shares.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS)’s stock price has dropped by -0.66 in relation to previous closing price of 12.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-19 that Analysts downgraded the stock over a bearish outlook for the macroeconomic environment. Canada Goose reported a wider operating loss in the last quarter.

GOOS’s Market Performance

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) has experienced a -5.58% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -17.57% drop in the past month, and a -31.92% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.79% for GOOS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.78% for GOOS’s stock, with a -31.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GOOS Trading at -17.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.95%, as shares sank -17.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOOS fell by -5.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.33. In addition, Canada Goose Holdings Inc saw -32.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GOOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.07 for the present operating margin

+59.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canada Goose Holdings Inc stands at +5.95. The total capital return value is set at 14.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.80. Equity return is now at value 14.16, with 3.65 for asset returns.

Based on Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS), the company’s capital structure generated 160.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.63. Total debt to assets is 47.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 138.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.