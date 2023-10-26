Brunswick Corp. (BC) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Brunswick Corp. (NYSE: BC) is 9.04x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BC is 1.49.

The average price recommended by analysts for Brunswick Corp. (BC) is $92.86, which is $24.09 above the current market price. The public float for BC is 68.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.86% of that float. On October 26, 2023, BC’s average trading volume was 662.06K shares.

BC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Brunswick Corp. (NYSE: BC) has dropped by -1.04 compared to previous close of 69.49. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-24 that Brunswick is facing pressure in the sports boat market due to rising interest rates and inflation, which are increasing the cost of ownership. However, the company is offsetting these challenges through strong market share gains and a high percentage of recurring earnings from maintenance and boat club memberships. Brunswick’s self-help initiatives, such as expanding manufacturing capacity and growing the Freedom Boat Club, are also contributing to its earnings resilience.

BC’s Market Performance

Brunswick Corp. (BC) has experienced a -6.79% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.25% drop in the past month, and a -19.61% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.36% for BC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.29% for BC’s stock, with a -15.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for BC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for BC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $84 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BC Trading at -11.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares sank -12.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BC fell by -6.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.52. In addition, Brunswick Corp. saw -4.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BC starting from COOPER NANCY E, who sale 333 shares at the price of $84.88 back on Aug 01. After this action, COOPER NANCY E now owns 21,118 shares of Brunswick Corp., valued at $28,265 using the latest closing price.

SINGER DAVID V, the Director of Brunswick Corp., sale 177 shares at $85.23 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that SINGER DAVID V is holding 22,808 shares at $15,086 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BC

Equity return is now at value 27.09, with 8.93 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Brunswick Corp. (BC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.