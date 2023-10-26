Brasilagro Companhia Brasileira De Propriedade Agricola ADR (LND) Stock Observes -3.03% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, LND stock has gone down by -12.87%, with a monthly decline of -8.24% and a quarterly plunge of -9.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.22% for Brasilagro Companhia Brasileira De Propriedade Agricola ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.26% for LND’s stock, with a -3.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Brasilagro Companhia Brasileira De Propriedade Agricola ADR (NYSE: LND) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LND is 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LND is $37.40, The public float for LND is 24.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LND on October 26, 2023 was 51.67K shares.

LND) stock’s latest price update

Brasilagro Companhia Brasileira De Propriedade Agricola ADR (NYSE: LND) has seen a decline in its stock price by -16.22 in relation to its previous close of 5.98. However, the company has experienced a -12.87% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-24 that BrasilAgro should report a lower yield due to challenging factors in the 2022/23 harvest, but maintains a positive outlook for the future. The company’s strategy revolves around efficient real estate transactions and profitable agricultural production, with an emphasis on mitigating risk. Despite dividend concerns and market fluctuations, BrasilAgro remains an attractive option for income-oriented investors, with the potential for strong returns and appreciation in its stock value.

LND Trading at -7.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares sank -8.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LND fell by -12.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.62. In addition, Brasilagro Companhia Brasileira De Propriedade Agricola ADR saw -11.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.29 for the present operating margin

+36.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brasilagro Companhia Brasileira De Propriedade Agricola ADR stands at +31.38. Equity return is now at value 12.27, with 7.89 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brasilagro Companhia Brasileira De Propriedade Agricola ADR (LND) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.