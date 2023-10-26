Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE: BAH) is above average at 54.06x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.62.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH) is $133.05, which is $13.64 above the current market price. The public float for BAH is 128.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.66% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BAH on October 26, 2023 was 851.06K shares.

BAH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE: BAH) has decreased by -0.27 when compared to last closing price of 119.73.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-03 that Booz Allen (BAH) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock doesn’t suggest further strength down the road.

BAH’s Market Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH) has seen a -4.70% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 10.23% gain in the past month and a 4.78% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.06% for BAH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.73% for BAH’s stock, with a 14.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAH stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BAH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BAH in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $130 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BAH Trading at 2.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares surge +8.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAH fell by -4.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $120.77. In addition, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp saw 14.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAH starting from Barnes Melody C, who sale 824 shares at the price of $113.60 back on Aug 24. After this action, Barnes Melody C now owns 17,590 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, valued at $93,606 using the latest closing price.

SHRADER RALPH W, the Director of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, sale 100,000 shares at $120.56 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that SHRADER RALPH W is holding 811,090 shares at $12,056,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.30 for the present operating margin

+21.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp stands at +2.91. The total capital return value is set at 11.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.75. Equity return is now at value 27.64, with 4.59 for asset returns.

Based on Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH), the company’s capital structure generated 308.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.53. Total debt to assets is 44.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 299.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 1.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.