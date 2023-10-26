Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT)’s stock price has plunge by -4.10relation to previous closing price of 72.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -9.05% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-25 that IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) today announced that the company will release its financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2024 ended September 30, 2023, after the market close on Thursday, November 2, 2023. Management will host a conference call that afternoon (November 2, 2023) at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss the financial results. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (877) 451-6152 at 4.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.79x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.36. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) by analysts is $111.29, which is $41.51 above the current market price. The public float for BOOT is 29.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.56% of that float. On October 26, 2023, the average trading volume of BOOT was 740.19K shares.

BOOT’s Market Performance

BOOT stock saw a decrease of -9.05% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.48% and a quarterly a decrease of -26.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.66% for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.69% for BOOT stock, with a simple moving average of -13.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BOOT stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for BOOT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BOOT in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $110 based on the research report published on February 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BOOT Trading at -17.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares sank -12.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOOT fell by -9.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.54. In addition, Boot Barn Holdings Inc saw 11.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOOT starting from Conroy James Grant, who sale 113,637 shares at the price of $94.11 back on Aug 15. After this action, Conroy James Grant now owns 46,273 shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc, valued at $10,694,378 using the latest closing price.

Conroy James Grant, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of Boot Barn Holdings Inc, sale 113,636 shares at $93.09 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Conroy James Grant is holding 46,273 shares at $10,578,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.98 for the present operating margin

+36.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boot Barn Holdings Inc stands at +10.29. The total capital return value is set at 21.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.58. Equity return is now at value 22.78, with 11.70 for asset returns.

Based on Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT), the company’s capital structure generated 57.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.57. Total debt to assets is 27.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 132.55 and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

To sum up, Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.