BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

BOK Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: BOKF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BOKF is 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BOKF is $85.06, which is $26.76 above the current price. The public float for BOKF is 27.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BOKF on October 26, 2023 was 174.76K shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

BOKF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of BOK Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: BOKF) has plunged by -10.59 when compared to previous closing price of 71.50, but the company has seen a -15.94% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-25 that BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 25, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Martin Grunst – CFO Stacy Kymes – CEO Marc Maun – EVP, Regional Banks Scott Grauer – EVP, Wealth Management Conference Call Participants Brady Gailey – KBW Peter Winter – D.A. Davidson Jon Arfstrom – RBC Capital Markets Brandon King – Truist Securities Matt Olney – Stephens Timur Braziler – Wells Fargo Securities Operator Greetings, and welcome to BOK Financial Corporation Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

BOKF’s Market Performance

BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF) has seen a -15.94% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -18.45% decline in the past month and a -27.73% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.82% for BOKF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.68% for BOKF’s stock, with a -26.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOKF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BOKF stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for BOKF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BOKF in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $90 based on the research report published on September 28, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BOKF Trading at -19.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOKF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.72%, as shares sank -18.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOKF fell by -15.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.01. In addition, BOK Financial Corp. saw -38.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOKF starting from BANGERT STEVEN, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $90.61 back on Aug 07. After this action, BANGERT STEVEN now owns 53,835 shares of BOK Financial Corp., valued at $181,220 using the latest closing price.

BANGERT STEVEN, the Director of BOK Financial Corp., sale 1,000 shares at $91.09 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that BANGERT STEVEN is holding 22,486 shares at $91,090 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOKF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.88 for the present operating margin

The net margin for BOK Financial Corp. stands at +24.16. The total capital return value is set at 6.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.66. Equity return is now at value 13.15, with 1.32 for asset returns.

Based on BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF), the company’s capital structure generated 156.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.09. Total debt to assets is 15.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.