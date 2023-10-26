Bit Brother Limited (BETS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BETS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -78.62 in relation to its previous close of 0.46. However, the company has experienced a -80.30% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

while the 36-month beta value is 0.86.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The public float for BETS is 210.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BETS on October 26, 2023 was 265.10K shares.

BETS’s Market Performance

BETS’s stock has seen a -80.30% decrease for the week, with a -80.29% drop in the past month and a -81.77% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.00% for Bit Brother Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -80.78% for BETS’s stock, with a -91.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BETS Trading at -81.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BETS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.31%, as shares sank -80.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -82.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BETS fell by -79.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4919. In addition, Bit Brother Limited saw -99.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BETS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1319.28 for the present operating margin

-21.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bit Brother Limited stands at -1548.72. The total capital return value is set at -11.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.96.

Based on Bit Brother Limited (BETS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.10. Total debt to assets is 0.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 31.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 41.75.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bit Brother Limited (BETS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.