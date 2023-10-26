Bionomics Ltd. ADR (BNOX) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BNOX is 0.12. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Bionomics Ltd. ADR (BNOX) is $9.00, which is $5.97 above the current market price. BNOX currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On October 26, 2023, BNOX’s average trading volume was 3.61M shares.

BNOX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Bionomics Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: BNOX) has decreased by -11.66 when compared to last closing price of 3.43. Despite this, the company has experienced a -26.10% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-04 that When constructing a watch list of penny stocks, it is wise to closely monitor any legal insider trading activity. Though the rules surrounding insider trades are complex, legal filings by company executives and directors can act like signals for savvy penny stock investors.

BNOX’s Market Performance

BNOX’s stock has fallen by -26.10% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 218.95% and a quarterly rise of 54.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.01% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 22.79% for Bionomics Ltd. ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.96% for BNOX stock, with a simple moving average of 14.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BNOX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for BNOX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BNOX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $8 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BNOX Trading at 26.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.01%, as shares surge +207.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +108.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNOX fell by -26.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.89. In addition, Bionomics Ltd. ADR saw -34.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BNOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-147875.51 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bionomics Ltd. ADR stands at -144450.30. Equity return is now at value -70.00, with -58.26 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.87.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bionomics Ltd. ADR (BNOX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.