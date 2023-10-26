BeyondSpring Inc (BYSI) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for BYSI is also noteworthy at 0.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BYSI is $1.25, which is $0.13 above than the current price. The public float for BYSI is 23.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.52% of that float. The average trading volume of BYSI on October 26, 2023 was 73.82K shares.

BYSI) stock’s latest price update

BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ: BYSI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 8.74 in relation to its previous close of 1.03. However, the company has experienced a 9.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-27 that NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) (“BeyondSpring” or the “Company”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on using a groundbreaking technology platform for drug discovery and developing innovative therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients with high unmet medical needs, today announced the presentation of a poster at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 38th Annual Meeting, taking place on November 3 through 5 in San Diego, CA.

BYSI’s Market Performance

BeyondSpring Inc (BYSI) has seen a 9.80% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 44.91% gain in the past month and a 9.80% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.76% for BYSI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.25% for BYSI’s stock, with a -13.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BYSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BYSI stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BYSI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BYSI in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $5 based on the research report published on December 02, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BYSI Trading at 25.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.91%, as shares surge +49.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYSI rose by +9.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8918. In addition, BeyondSpring Inc saw -40.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BYSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2756.40 for the present operating margin

The net margin for BeyondSpring Inc stands at -2463.29. The total capital return value is set at -233.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -254.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.24.

Conclusion

In summary, BeyondSpring Inc (BYSI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.