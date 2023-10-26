Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE: BERY) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.78 compared to its previous closing price of 55.72. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-19 that EVANSVILLE, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY), will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 results on Thursday, November 16, 2023, before trading begins on the New York Stock Exchange. At 10 a.m. Eastern Time on that day, Berry will hold its quarterly conference call on the Company’s results and performance. This call will be webcast live at the Company’s website at https://ir.berryglobal.com/financials. A new, simplified event registration and access provides.

Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE: BERY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BERY is at 1.19. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price suggested by analysts for BERY is $72.78, which is $18.61 above the current market price. The public float for BERY is 117.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.57% of that float. The average trading volume for BERY on October 26, 2023 was 943.26K shares.

BERY’s Market Performance

BERY stock saw a decrease of -4.81% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.86% and a quarterly a decrease of -16.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.66% for Berry Global Group Inc (BERY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.18% for BERY’s stock, with a -11.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BERY Trading at -11.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BERY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares sank -10.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BERY fell by -4.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.42. In addition, Berry Global Group Inc saw -10.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BERY starting from Miles Mark W, who sale 30,954 shares at the price of $65.76 back on Aug 15. After this action, Miles Mark W now owns 84,502 shares of Berry Global Group Inc, valued at $2,035,535 using the latest closing price.

Norman William J, the President of Berry Global Group Inc, sale 9,000 shares at $66.48 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Norman William J is holding 0 shares at $598,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BERY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.73 for the present operating margin

+14.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Berry Global Group Inc stands at +5.28. The total capital return value is set at 9.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.90. Equity return is now at value 20.20, with 3.92 for asset returns.

Based on Berry Global Group Inc (BERY), the company’s capital structure generated 306.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.39. Total debt to assets is 56.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 302.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.