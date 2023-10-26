BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE: BBAR) is above average at 2.58x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.40.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) is $4.50, which is $0.39 above the current market price. The public float for BBAR is 204.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.61% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BBAR on October 26, 2023 was 608.16K shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

BBAR) stock’s latest price update

BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE: BBAR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 6.75 in relation to its previous close of 3.85. However, the company has experienced a -2.84% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2022-11-23 that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR ) Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call November 23, 2022 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Belen Fourcade – Investor Relations Ines Lanusse – Investor Relations Officer Conference Call Participants Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for waiting.

BBAR’s Market Performance

BBAR’s stock has fallen by -2.84% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.07% and a quarterly drop of -22.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.25% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.25% for BBVA Argentina ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.34% for BBAR stock, with a simple moving average of -11.29% for the last 200 days.

BBAR Trading at -12.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.25%, as shares sank -6.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBAR fell by -2.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.15. In addition, BBVA Argentina ADR saw 11.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.34 for the present operating margin

The net margin for BBVA Argentina ADR stands at +8.26. The total capital return value is set at 73.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.29. Equity return is now at value 19.26, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR), the company’s capital structure generated 6.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.34. Total debt to assets is 1.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.