Bank OZK (OZK) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OZK is 1.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OZK is $44.75, which is $8.98 above the current price. The public float for OZK is 107.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OZK on October 26, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

OZK) stock’s latest price update

Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK)’s stock price has dropped by -1.12 in relation to previous closing price of 35.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-24 that Bank OZK (OZK) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

OZK’s Market Performance

OZK’s stock has fallen by -1.31% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.48% and a quarterly drop of -17.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.17% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.32% for Bank OZK The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.86% for OZK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OZK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OZK stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for OZK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OZK in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $47 based on the research report published on March 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OZK Trading at -6.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OZK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.17%, as shares sank -2.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OZK fell by -1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.40. In addition, Bank OZK saw -11.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OZK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.36 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bank OZK stands at +40.86. The total capital return value is set at 12.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.99. Equity return is now at value 14.37, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Bank OZK (OZK), the company’s capital structure generated 24.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.44. Total debt to assets is 4.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bank OZK (OZK) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.