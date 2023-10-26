Banco Macro S.A. ADR (BMA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Banco Macro S.A. ADR (NYSE: BMA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 5.61 in relation to its previous close of 18.00. However, the company has experienced a -0.63% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-16 that Here is how Banco Macro (BMA) and Assurant (AIZ) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Banco Macro S.A. ADR (NYSE: BMA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2.82x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.63. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Banco Macro S.A. ADR (BMA) by analysts is $40.53, which is $21.52 above the current market price. The public float for BMA is 62.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.52% of that float. On October 26, 2023, the average trading volume of BMA was 265.73K shares.

BMA’s Market Performance

BMA’s stock has seen a -0.63% decrease for the week, with a -8.39% drop in the past month and a -18.33% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.57% for Banco Macro S.A. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.44% for BMA’s stock, with a -4.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BMA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BMA by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BMA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $12 based on the research report published on January 31, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BMA Trading at -11.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.48%, as shares sank -8.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMA fell by -0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.84. In addition, Banco Macro S.A. ADR saw 26.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BMA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.65 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Macro S.A. ADR stands at +5.54. The total capital return value is set at 66.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.96. Equity return is now at value 15.41, with 3.69 for asset returns.

Based on Banco Macro S.A. ADR (BMA), the company’s capital structure generated 15.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.64. Total debt to assets is 3.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

To sum up, Banco Macro S.A. ADR (BMA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.