Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) is above average at 49.55x. The 36-month beta value for ADSK is also noteworthy at 1.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ADSK is $237.00, which is $36.79 above than the current price. The public float for ADSK is 213.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.01% of that float. The average trading volume of ADSK on October 26, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

ADSK) stock’s latest price update

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.36 in relation to its previous close of 205.04. However, the company has experienced a -4.50% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-18 that sThe economy has gone through its fair share of ebb and flow throughout the past year. Concerns are mounting that the economic consequences of the Federal Reserve’s tight monetary policies might intensify in 2024.

ADSK’s Market Performance

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) has experienced a -4.50% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.72% drop in the past month, and a -4.42% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.47% for ADSK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.69% for ADSK stock, with a simple moving average of -2.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADSK stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for ADSK by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ADSK in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $214 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ADSK Trading at -4.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares sank -1.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADSK fell by -4.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $207.79. In addition, Autodesk Inc. saw 7.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADSK starting from Hope Stephen W., who sale 62 shares at the price of $207.89 back on Oct 03. After this action, Hope Stephen W. now owns 4,471 shares of Autodesk Inc., valued at $12,889 using the latest closing price.

RAFAEL BETSY, the Director of Autodesk Inc., sale 309 shares at $206.06 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that RAFAEL BETSY is holding 3,854 shares at $63,673 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.06 for the present operating margin

+89.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Autodesk Inc. stands at +16.64. The total capital return value is set at 25.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.86. Equity return is now at value 89.83, with 10.08 for asset returns.

Based on Autodesk Inc. (ADSK), the company’s capital structure generated 232.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.96. Total debt to assets is 28.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 225.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

In summary, Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.