Aura Biosciences Inc (AURA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The average price predicted for Aura Biosciences Inc (AURA) by analysts is $27.40, which is $19.5 above the current market price. The public float for AURA is 29.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.05% of that float. On October 26, 2023, the average trading volume of AURA was 56.03K shares.

The stock price of Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: AURA) has plunged by -8.67 when compared to previous closing price of 8.65, but the company has seen a -7.28% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-05-27 that AURA has solid phase 2 data for a very interesting molecule in primary choroidal melanoma. This indication has no approved therapies, no major pipeline development, and many US/EU patients.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

AURA’s Market Performance

AURA’s stock has fallen by -7.28% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.96% and a quarterly drop of -33.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.46% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.96% for Aura Biosciences Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.88% for AURA stock, with a simple moving average of -24.34% for the last 200 days.

AURA Trading at -16.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AURA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.46%, as shares sank -14.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AURA fell by -7.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.60. In addition, Aura Biosciences Inc saw -24.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AURA starting from Johnson David Michael, who purchase 6,566 shares at the price of $8.61 back on Oct 04. After this action, Johnson David Michael now owns 50,066 shares of Aura Biosciences Inc, valued at $56,512 using the latest closing price.

Johnson David Michael, the Director of Aura Biosciences Inc, purchase 13,500 shares at $8.27 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that Johnson David Michael is holding 43,500 shares at $111,663 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AURA

The total capital return value is set at -32.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.10. Equity return is now at value -46.17, with -41.63 for asset returns.

Based on Aura Biosciences Inc (AURA), the company’s capital structure generated 10.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.64. Total debt to assets is 9.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.27.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.81.

Conclusion

To sum up, Aura Biosciences Inc (AURA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.