Augmedix Inc (AUGX) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Augmedix Inc (AUGX) has seen a -17.74% decrease in the past week, with a -3.16% drop in the past month, and a 15.62% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.97% for AUGX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.09% for AUGX’s stock, with a 32.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for AUGX is at 0.20. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AUGX is $7.13, which is $2.53 above the current market price. The public float for AUGX is 31.47M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.48% of that float. The average trading volume for AUGX on October 26, 2023 was 218.31K shares.

AUGX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Augmedix Inc (NASDAQ: AUGX) has decreased by -12.24 when compared to last closing price of 5.23. Despite this, the company has experienced a -17.74% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-12 that Augmedix, Inc. (AUGX) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock doesn’t suggest further strength down the road.

AUGX Trading at -9.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.46%, as shares sank -3.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUGX fell by -17.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +171.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.21. In addition, Augmedix Inc saw 194.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUGX starting from Traylor Margie L., who purchase 26,530 shares at the price of $4.51 back on Jun 14. After this action, Traylor Margie L. now owns 47,331 shares of Augmedix Inc, valued at $119,649 using the latest closing price.

Ginocchio Paul, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Augmedix Inc, purchase 18,000 shares at $1.20 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Ginocchio Paul is holding 118,000 shares at $21,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-72.32 for the present operating margin

+45.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Augmedix Inc stands at -79.04. The total capital return value is set at -78.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -96.18. Equity return is now at value -281.88, with -50.61 for asset returns.

Based on Augmedix Inc (AUGX), the company’s capital structure generated 1,157.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.05. Total debt to assets is 50.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 842.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Augmedix Inc (AUGX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.